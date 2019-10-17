|
William J. Creighton, Jr., 71, of Shelocta, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at his home.
He was born on March 10, 1948, in Allegheny County, the son of William J. Creighton, Sr. and Doris J. (Chase) Creighton.
Bill was a 1966 graduate of Franklin Regional High School and then he continued his education at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania proudly receiving his Bachelor of Science, Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy degrees. For 35 years, he was employed with I.U.P. in technology services. He was a member of the Elderton Presbyterian Church, where he served as Deacon, Elder and Treasurer.
Bill enjoyed being actively involved with the youth sports in the Elderton area. His life's labor of love was his farm in Shelocta. He was a lifelong learner, loved to read and spend time outdoors. He was known for being a "jack of all trades" and would lend a helping hand to any one in need. His family was his greatest accomplishment and he will best be remembered for his devotion to his wife, sons and grandchildren.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Barbara J. (Porczak) Creighton, whom he married Nov. 15, 1969; three sons: Jeremy Creighton and partner, Naomi, of Reno, Nev., Gabe Creighton and wife, Kim, of Towson, Md., and Devin Creighton and wife, Ashleigh, of Glenshaw, Pa.; and three grandchildren: Elijah, Lucy and Ella Creighton.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Elderton Presbyterian Church, 115 N. Main St., Elderton, with the Rev. Richard Sweeney officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bill's honor to the Elderton Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence to Bill's family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.