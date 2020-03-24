|
Wilma Jean (Mohney) Forney Schwartz, 93, of Kittanning, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday March 20, 2020, in Kittanning Care Center.
She was born on Nov. 9, 1926, in Kittanning, Pa., to the late William L. and Garnet G. (France) Mohney.
Wilma graduated Kittanning High School in 1944. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Kittanning where she was active in the Women's Guild and St. Paul's Episcopal Church Women. She was best known for her great baking of cookies and pies, especially Coconut Cream Pies.
In addition to raising her family, she worked for Congressman Kolter and PennDOT, Armstrong County. She was former Democrat County Committee Secretary for Armstrong County for 10 years and for 12 years she was the County Vice Chairperson of the Armstrong County Democratic Committee. One of her biggest memories was being on stage with John F. Kennedy when he came to Kittanning.
Left behind to cherish Wilma's memory are her two daughters: Connie J. Forney Raymer of Sharpsville, Pa., and Barbara C. Forney Blaniar and husband, Steve, of Ford City, Pa.; her grandchildren: Sherwood (Woody) Raymer of Sharpsville, Shannon Blaniar of Kittanning, and Jaycee Blaniar Cottrell and husband Eric, of Greensburg; two great grandchildren: Madison and Brooke Hufhand; two sisters: Gayle Groft of Renfrew, Pa., and Patricia (Frank) McKinney of Kittanning; a brother: William D. (Avis) Mohney of Kittanning; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by: her first husband, William B. Forney, whom she married June 21, 1946, and who preceded her in death in August 1975; her second husband, Earl I. Schwartz, whom she married Jan. 31, 1981, and who preceded her in death in September 2004; three sisters: Bernice Hogan, Florence Daugherty and Delores Clever; and her son-in-law, Larry E. Raymer.
A private immediate family only viewing will be held in the Kennedy and Blodgett Funeral Home, Kittanning, Pa. All are welcome to meet and attend a graveside committal service on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Kittanning Cemetery with Matthew Cornman officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff of Kittanning Care Center, and Medi Home Hospice for the great care and compassion given to their mother.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Kittanning, Pa.
