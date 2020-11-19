1/
Winifred Sue Lardin
Winifred Sue Lardin, 72, of Ford City, went to be with Jesus, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot.

She was born on Aug. 17, 1948, in Adrian, to the late Fred and Dora Mae (Johns) Rapp.

Sue worked for Big River for 10 years, until they closed. She, then, went to ICM School of Business, were she earned a Master's degree in accounting and business administration. Sue, then, became the office manager and notary for Baker Gas. She was a dedicated member of Harvest Community Church in Kittanning, where she taught Harvest Kids along side her husband. She enjoyed planting mums and gardening.

Sue leaves behind to cherish memory her husband of 49 years, Ron Lardin; sisters, Pat (Ron) Baker, of Worthington, Kathy (Rich) Hoover, of West Sunbury and Linda Atherton, of Kittanning; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private services for Sue, will be held at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Harvey and the Rev. Rodney Miller co-officiating.

Burial will follow in Cowan Cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Sue's name to the Harvest Community Church, 143 Reed Road, Kittanning, PA 16201.

For more information please visit: snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
