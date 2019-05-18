W. J. "Joe" Masters, 91, of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, in Phoenix.

Born in Beech Bottom, W. Va., on Nov. 11, 1927, Joe grew up near Kittanning, and was training to be a U.S. Navy fighter pilot when World War II ended.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from Grove City College and worked for U.S. Steel until retiring to Phoenix, in 1989.

He remained a Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State fan even after moving to Arizona. An avid golfer, bowler, and desert lover, Joe also volunteered over many years at the Phoenix Zoo and the Heard Museum Indian Fair and Market.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Jansen) Masters in 1981, who was a former resident of Ford City.

Joe is survived by his two sons, Jeff and Greg, their wives, Rosann and Sharon, and four grandchildren, Evan, Cassandra, Ethan, and Austin.

A celebration of his life will be held at The Inn at Lenape Heights Event Center & Golf Resort, 950 Golf Course Road, Ford City, PA 16226 on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. If attending, please RSVP to Jeff Masters at [email protected] or by phone to 630-632- 3362. Donations may be made to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.