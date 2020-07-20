Zetta Mae Williams Thoma Pistorius passed away on July 18, 2020, at the age of 89 and is now joyfully reunited with all those who missed her and awaited her arrival in heaven.

Zetta was born on July 14, 1931, in the small village of Craigsville, Pa., to the late Walter and Grace (Blose) Williams.

She was second to the youngest in a family of seven.

Zetta often said that "everyone should get to grow up in a Craigsville."

She lived in Craigsville with her family until they relocated to Mitchell Hill off 422 in Butler.

Zetta attended Craigsville and Mitchell Hill Elementary Schools and graduated from Butler High School in 1949.

Throughout the years, she worked various jobs, including Dunn's Candy Company, Moonlight Mushrooms, Sunnyview Nursing Home, Colonial Inn Tavern and as a housekeeper for various families.

Zetta also hung wallpaper and painted homes for others from time to time. She retired in the early 2000s.

Above all, Zetta was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Throughout the years, Zetta's hobbies included crocheting and ceramics and she took great pride and joy in tending to her home and yard.

She attended the Worthington Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was loved like family among the small, close-knit group of parishioners.

Zetta married Benedict Thoma on June 7, 1950.

Ben passed away in 1969 and, in 1977 Zetta married Charles Pistorius. Charles passed away in the 1980s.

Zetta is survived by five daughters and four sons-inlaw: Margaret "Peggy" Sherman and husband, Gary, Nancy Graham (the late Donald Graham), Patricia Smith and husband, Wayne, Barbara Rodgers and husband, Regis, and Donna Fallecker and husband, Joseph. Zetta is also survived by nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Virginia Rettig.

Zetta was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, Benedict Thoma and Charles Pistorius; a daughter, Sandra Kay Thoma; and a son-in-law, Donald Graham.

Funeral services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Zetta's memory to the Worthington Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 10, Worthington, PA 16262.

