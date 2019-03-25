Addie M. McGuire, 90, of St. Elmo, died at 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Aperion Care in St. Elmo.
In accordance with the family's wishes, Addie's body was donated to science via the SIU School of Medicine. No services will be held at this time. Memorials: Donor's choice. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Addie was born on Aug. 17, 1928, in Dawson, Mo., the daughter of John E. and Margaret Elizabeth (McNew) Hilliard.
Survivors include her sons, John Rhoades and wife Minyonne of Decatur, Dwaine Rhoades and wife Peggy of Champaign, Raymond Rhoades of Delavan, and Michael Rhoades and wife Catherine of Decatur; and daughters, Linda West of Kankakee and Brenda Hansen of Vandalia.
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3434
Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 25 to Apr. 3, 2019