Agnes K. (Booher) Ritchey-Stone
1941 - 2020
Agnes Kay Ritchey-Stone, 78, of Decatur, formerly of Vandalia, passed away at 10:52 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Harristown Cemetery in Harristown, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Online condolences can be expressed at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Agnes was born on Aug. 30, 1941, in Vandalia, the daughter of Leo and Irene Booher.
Agnes was mother to Keith Ritchey (Bridget) of Weir, Kan., and Brian Ritchey of Decatur; grandmother to Brett Ritchey of Bixby, Okla., Blake Ritchey of Weir, Kan., Destiny Ritchey of Decatur and Brittiny Ritchey of Decatur; and five great-grandchildren.
Agnes loved working as a clerk at the main post office in Decatur for 28 years. She was a hard worker all her life, a good provider and caretaker of many. She was very proud, and loved her grandkids, great-grandkids and nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her brother, Gary Booher; and sister-in-law of Mesquite, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Stone; her parents; and brothers, Winston and Roger Booher.

Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 16 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL 62526
(217) 875-1283
