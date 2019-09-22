Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert E. "Al" Schumacher. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia 831 N. Fifth St. Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3176 Send Flowers Obituary

Albert E. "Al" Schumacher, 81, of Vandalia, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Heritage Health in Springfield.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Terry Westerfield officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with military rites accordedby Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 in Vandalia and VFW Post 9770 in Brownstown. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour before services on Wednesday, both at the church. Memorials: First United Methodist Church, Shoes and Coats for Kids. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Schumacher was born on Oct. 12, 1937, in Springfield, the son of Laroy and Margaret Clara (Boesdorfer) Schumacher. He married Kathleen Susann Dickey on June 8, 1985, in Rochester.

Al was the former head of the loan department at National Bank of Hillsboro and manager of the Hillsboro Bank of Vandalia for 30 years. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and member of First United Methodist Church in Vandalia. Al was very active in his church and community affairs, serving on the Vandalia Fire and Police Commissioners, as district deputy director of Lions Clubs, as Santa Claus for more than 15 years and as former president of the Hillsboro Board of Education.

He is survived by his wife; sons, Rod Schumacher and Brenda of Nashville, Tenn., Curt Schumacher and Beth of Edwardsville, and Vic Devos of Auburn; daughter, Kelley Hopwood and Ron of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Sarah, Justin, Makenzie, Chloe, Kylie, Brock, Dylan, Braden and Mason; brother, Roger Schumacher of Springfield; and sister, Arlene Lyons and Jake of Springfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant Timothy Brooks; daughter, infant Michelle Lynn; and sister, Verna Cutler.



Albert E. "Al" Schumacher, 81, of Vandalia, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Heritage Health in Springfield.Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Terry Westerfield officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with military rites accordedby Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 in Vandalia and VFW Post 9770 in Brownstown. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour before services on Wednesday, both at the church. Memorials: First United Methodist Church, Shoes and Coats for Kids. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net. Mr. Schumacher was born on Oct. 12, 1937, in Springfield, the son of Laroy and Margaret Clara (Boesdorfer) Schumacher. He married Kathleen Susann Dickey on June 8, 1985, in Rochester.Al was the former head of the loan department at National Bank of Hillsboro and manager of the Hillsboro Bank of Vandalia for 30 years. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and member of First United Methodist Church in Vandalia. Al was very active in his church and community affairs, serving on the Vandalia Fire and Police Commissioners, as district deputy director of Lions Clubs, as Santa Claus for more than 15 years and as former president of the Hillsboro Board of Education.He is survived by his wife; sons, Rod Schumacher and Brenda of Nashville, Tenn., Curt Schumacher and Beth of Edwardsville, and Vic Devos of Auburn; daughter, Kelley Hopwood and Ron of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Sarah, Justin, Makenzie, Chloe, Kylie, Brock, Dylan, Braden and Mason; brother, Roger Schumacher of Springfield; and sister, Arlene Lyons and Jake of Springfield.He was preceded in death by his parents; infant Timothy Brooks; daughter, infant Michelle Lynn; and sister, Verna Cutler. Published in The Leader-Union from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close