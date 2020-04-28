Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert L. "Willie" Willis. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 118 East College Avenue Greenville , IL 62246 (618)-664-2341 Send Flowers Obituary

Albert L. "Willie" Willis, 91, of Mulberry Grove, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials: Bond County Hospice and Home Health or Mulberry Grove First Responders. Young Funeral Home in Greenville was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Willis was born on Oct. 25, 1928, near Gilham Creek, north of Mulberry Grove, the son of William and Ina (Elmore) Willis. He married Imogene Hill in June 1946, and they later divorced. He married Shirley Kessinger on July 14, 1953, in East St. Louis; she preceded him in death on Aug. 20, 2006.

Albert grew up around Mulberry Grove and had worked as a farmhand for his uncle. He then worked at several auto shops in the area. He operated a service station/auto body/restaurant in Mulberry Grove for a time, and later owned an operated his own body shop. He was also a truck driver for a while. He was an avid Studebaker enthusiast, and a member of A.F. & A.M. Gilham Lodge, Shriners, The Hillbilly Clan, Crossroads Studebaker Club, American Farm Heritage Museum and Antique Farm Machinery Club.

He is survived by his children, Dan (Cheryl) Willis of Mulberry Grove, Connie (Bill) Willmann of Greenville, Jana Willis of Mulberry Grove, and Ember (Tony) Lipsey of Vandalia; daughter-in-law, Mary Willis of Mulberry Grove; siblings, Harry "Mutt" Willis, Shirley Little, Maurice "Manny" Willis, Robert "Bob" Willis, Annabelle Stewart, Kay Ambuehl, Donna Blankenship, Michael "Mike" Willis, Dana Tedrick, Della McCormick and Jerry Willis; 12 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

