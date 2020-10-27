Aldin Leo Schukar, 85, of Shobonier, passed away at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
There will be a private family service. There will be a walk-thru viewing open to the public from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Augsburg, with Pastor Landskroener will be officiating; due to Covid-19 concerns, please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines if attending the walk-thru viewing.
Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials: Immanuel Lutheran Church and Fayette County Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com
Aldin was born on April 4, 1935, in Fayette County, the son of Otto L. and Edna L. (Opfer) Schukar. He married Janet Stokes on June 7, 1958, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Augsburg.
He was a member of the Carpenter's Union and Immanuel Lutheran Church. He loved playing cards, dancing, working and spending time with his family and friends. Aldin was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
He is survived by his wife; daughters, Lisa Lange (husband Dennis) of Augsburg, and Michelle Schukar of The Colony, Texas; brothers, Arthur Schukar (wife Kay) of Shobonier, Dennis Schukar (wife Nita) of Shobonier, Marlin Schukar of St. Peter, and Harlan Schukar (wife Evelyn) of Urbana; and brother-in-law, Dennis Meseke of Milan, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Eddie Schukar; a sister, Carolyn Meseke; and a sister-in-law, Judy Schukar.