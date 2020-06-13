Alice Adeline Fisher Thompson, 88, formerly of Brownstown, died on June 9, 2020, at 6:40 p.m. at her home in Longmont, Colo.
Mrs. Thompson was born on April 12, 1932, in Brownstown, the daughter of Charles K. Fisher and Gladys J. Thompson Fisher.
She graduated from Brownstown High School. Alice worked for the U.S. Army at Fort Knox, Ky. Alice always called this part of her life, "a grand adventure." At Fort Knox, she met and married First Lt. John E. Thompson Jr. of Tulsa, Okla., on Dec. 8, 1951. John and Alice were stationed in Virginia and Washington. They left the military and made their first home in Tulsa, Okla.
Their small family moved to Brighton, Colo., and grew to four children. John and Alice returned to live in Southern Illinois and returned to Longmont in 2000 to be with their children and grandchildren.
Alice believed in love, life adventures, the power of books and the work of making and tending a garden to enrich the human soul. Alice believed in the power of charity for the giver and the recipient. She was a member of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include her brothers and sisters; Jerry and Georgia Fisher of Greenville Harold and Joyce Fisher of Brownstown, Paul and Dee Fisher of Brownstown, Ruth VanZee of Jackson, Mo., Virginia Wilber of Brownstown and Dava Fisher, Fife Lake, Mich.; children, Stuart and Linda Thompson of Thornton, Colo., Susan Thompson and Lance Lewallen of Longmont, Colo, Morgan and Rebecca Thompson of Monte Vista, Colo., and Jane Hall and Mark Cornelius of Rossmoor, Calif.; grandchildren, Jason Thompson, Eric Kenney, Angela Kenney, Elliot Kitzelman, Gordon and Jill Kitzelman, Danielle and Josh Hunter, Joshua and Stephanie Thompson, Caleb Thompson, Zachary Thompson, Veronica Caluya, Zane Hall, Kevin Cornelius, and Tyler Cornelius; great-grandchildren, Samantha Thompson, Ryland Thompson, Carter Kenney, Grayson Scott, Saige Kramer, Trey Hunter, Rhone Hunter, Mason Caluya, Grant Caluya, Jeffrey Thompson, Charlotte Thompson, and Myka Thompson; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, Margie Colbeck of Keenesburg, Colo., and all her friends at Hover Manor in Longmont, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, Carl Fisher.
Alice chose to have no visitation. Alice will be united in burial with John at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Memorials: Heifer International. For information about a memorial service in Illinois, contact Ginny Wilber at wilber.2247@gmail.com.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 13 to Jun. 24, 2020.