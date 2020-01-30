Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Irene (Durbin) Meseke. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary



Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Augsburg Immanuel Lutheran Church in Shobonier, with the Rev. Michael Mohr officiating. Interment will be held in Augsburg Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Shobonier. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of services on Sunday at the church.Memorials: or . Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Meseke was born on Oct. 30, 1942, in St. Elmo, the daughter of Morris C. and Esta A. (Guthrie) Durbin. She married Harvey Charles Meseke on Oct. 26, 1963, and together they shared 55 years of marriage, raised four children and loved the many grandchildren that came to follow.

Alice was a homemaker, and she enjoyed her cats, reading, sewing and watching the birds.

She is survived by daughters, Sandra Kleinik and friend Ron Warner of Vandalia, Rhonda and husband Dan McCaslin of Shobonier, and Lisa and husband Lee Smith of Vandalia; son, Wade Meseke and wife Loretta of Shobonier; grandchildren, Shanna, Jacob, Heather, Krystal, Rachel, Erin, Shelby, Renee, Alex, Waylin, Zach, Logan and Kylee; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ethel Moody of Chicago, Betty and husband Bill Springman of Brownstown, Marie Kilzer of St. Elmo, and Mary and husband Keith Denton of St. Elmo; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dennis Durbin; sister, Dorothy Seibert; and two infant sisters.

Published in The Leader-Union from Jan. 30 to Feb. 12, 2020

