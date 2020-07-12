Alice Leona Eakin, 95, of Decatur, formerly of Vandalia, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of July 8, 2020. She was a resident at Fair Havens Senior Living Center at the time of her death, which was brought about by natural causes.
Services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Thomas Goodell officiating. Interment followed in McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia. Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials: First United Methodist Church of Vandalia, Grace United Methodist Church of Decatur, or to a charity of the donor's choosing. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Alice was born in Terre Haute, Ind., the daughter of Wilbur F. and Frances G. (Rasico) McClure. Alice married Erlin Eakin in 1947 and from that union came five daughters – Ember (Jack) Davis, Annalee (Michael) Johnson, Sharon (Arlin) Larson, Gayle Eakin, and Marianne Stenger. All of the girls were born in Vandalia, where they helped their parents on the family farm, located on Pittsburg Road.
She was a graduate of Decatur High School and Brown's Business College, and served her country during World War II as a civilian clerk/typist at Camp Van Dorn, Miss..
When not taking care of her family, Alice was involved in 4-H, First United Methodist Church of Vandalia, and various neighborhood and community projects. After moving to Decatur for the first time in 1966, she worked for Roland and Co. (later becoming Tabor Commodities), sold real estate, bowled and was very active in the American Business Women's Association. She was named Woman of the Year in 1983.
Alice and Erlin returned to Vandalia in the early 1980s, where she once again threw herself into community life. She taught Sunday school, sold real estate, worked out of her home, welcomed grandchildren into her life and travelled to see her daughters and their families who live in other states.
Alice's last years were spent in Decatur to be close to her daughter who lives there, as well as the eldest daughter who lives in Monticello. She attended Grace United Methodist Church, worked as an auxiliary volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital and enjoyed playing cards, dominoes and working on puzzles with her family and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband of more than 50 years; brother, Marion Robert "Bob" McClure; and one son-in-law, Michael Davis. She leaves her five daughters, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren to carry on her legacy.
A gentle woman, she will be truly missed by all those who knew her.