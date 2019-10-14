Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice May (Shipley) Walton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice May Walton, 92, formerly of Vandalia and Decatur, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in New Braunfels, Texas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Mother of Dolors Catholic Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Fr. Scott Snider officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. Memorials: Mother of Dolors Catholic Church in Vandalia. Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Walton was born on Oct. 20, 1926, near Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Thelma (Stahl) and Albert Shipley.

During World War II, Alice worked at a German POW camp near Baltimore. During the war she met a handsome young marine, Harry Walton Jr., whom she married on Jan. 5, 1946, in Vandalia. Alice was a librarian at Evans Public Library and Vandalia Correctional Center. Alice was an excellent seamstress and an avid reader. She was an active member and vocalist at special events at Mother of Dolors Catholic Church.

Alice is survived by her six children: Cindy (Giz) Marshall of Rochester, Randy (Cathy) Walton of Decatur, Teresa (Steve) Gurklis of New Braunfels, Texas, Priscilla (Jim) Kidd of Crete, Paul (Connie) Walton of Vandalia, and Heidi (Jeff) Walk of Neoga; grandchildren: Meghan, Molly, Kirby, Ty, Jessica, Christopher, Elissa, Johanna, Madison, Riley, and Guy; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings.

