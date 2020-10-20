1/1
Alice V. (Logue) Parham
1938 - 2020
Alice V. Parham, 82, of Vandalia, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Aperion Care in St. Elmo.
A private service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Hohlt & File Funeral Home in Vandalia with Rev. Rod Caswell officiating. Burial will follow in Lorton Cemetery in rural Cowden. Memorials: Fayette County Hospital LTC Activity Fund. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Alice V. Logue was born on Feb. 19, 1938, the daughter of James "Steve" and Elsie (Carey) Logue. She married Thomas Parham, and together they celebrated 20 years of marriage; he preceded her in death June 29, 2020.
Alice took care of their home, enjoyed going for walks and would often go to the local nursing homes to visit.
She is survived by her son, Mark Ponzel and wife Shannon; daughters, Lisa Ponzel, and Tina and husband Edwin Fischer, both of Vandalia; sister, Lorene Paradee of East Peoria; grandchildren, Alexandria Fischer, Hannah and husband Shaun Harris, Jameson Fischer, Derek Ponzel, Georgia Ponzel, Shane Ponzel and wife Tiffany, Michelle Ponzel and Shawn Ponzel; and great-grandchildren, Jaylynn Ponzel, Brody Ponzel and Kurt Harris.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Delmer Logue, Nolan Logue; and sister, Dorothy Evans.





Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 20 to Oct. 28, 2020.
