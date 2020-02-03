Alphalene "Alf" Nordyke, 82, of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Vandalia Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Vandalia.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at Noffsinger Cemetery in Pleasant Mound, with the Rev. Gerald McPhillips officiating. Memorials: Donor's choice. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Nordyke was born on Feb. 20, 1937, in Bow, Ky., the daughter of Jesse and Eula (Nation) Vincent. She married Dewane Nordyke on May 25, 1979; he passed away in 1984.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by son, John Briggs and Jenna of Taylorville; daughters, Shirley Brewster of Brownstown, Ind., and Billie Jo Lowe of Raymond; brother, Willie Vincent of Moweaqua; sisters, Eldean Thrasher of Moweaqua and Regina Adams of Lacy, Ky.; grandchildren, Matthew Briggs, Amanda Christian and David, Angela Findley and Jon, Trent Sutton and Valerie, Shelby Thacker and Blake Thacker; great-grandchildren, Taylir, Chandler, Saige, Peyton, Reddeck, Jordis Christian and Braelynn Sutton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Danny Briggs; great-grandson, Luke Findley; and sister, Anna Sue Stutzenberger.
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 3 to Feb. 12, 2020