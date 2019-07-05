Alvina R. Rhodes, 45, of Ramsey, died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Pana Community Hospital in Pana.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Ramsey Christian Church in Ramsey, with the Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the church. Memorials: The family. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Rhodes was born on Aug. 21, 1973, in Vandalia, the daughter of James H. and Shirley Ann (Huddlestun) Nordyke Carter. She married Ronald E. Rhodes on Dec. 28, 2013, in Vandalia.
Survivors include her husband; sons, Ron Rhodes III and Violet of Ramsey, and Austin Rhodes of Joplin, Mo.; and daughters, Shyla Warren of Hagarstown, and Shelby Warren and Shaina Warren, both of Vandalia.
Published in The Leader-Union from July 5 to July 17, 2019