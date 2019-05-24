Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amel Wayne "Bud" Bolyard. View Sign Service Information Proko Funeral Home 5111 60th St. Kenosha , WI 53144 (262)-654-3533 Send Flowers Obituary

Amel Wayne "Bud" Bolyard, 78, of Kenosha, Wis., formerly of Fayette County, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his home.

Services with full military honors will held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Proko Funeral Home in Kenosha, with visitation from 4 p.m. until time of services on Tuesday. A chapel service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Southern Wisconsin Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wis. Memorials: Family memorial. Proko Funeral Home in Kenosha, Wis., was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Bolyard was born on Sept. 26, 1940, in Otego Township, Fayette County, the son of Everett and Martha (Marquis) Bolyard. He married Linda Nelson on Oct. 22, 2010.

Amel proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post No. 293 in Silver Lake, Wis., and American Legion Post No. 21 in Kenosha, Wis. He served as commander of Post No. 21, as well as a county-wide commander for one term. He also opened the DMZ bar at the Kenosha Post and ran it for many years.

Amel was a kind and generous man. He loved baseball, and for more than 25 years, he volunteered his time to coach little league, pony league, Bradford Baseball and the Legion team. Amel also coached his daughter's basketball team. He was a very proud grandfather and cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who ever met him.

He is survived by his wife; children, Suzanne (Ryan) Gelinskey of Franksville, Wis., Todd (Jill) Bolyard of Caledonia, Wis., and Chris (Jackie) Bolyard of Kenosha, Wis.; grandchildren, Gage Gelinskey, Reed Gelinskey, Sabrina Willems, Nicolina Swanson, Taylor Bolyard and Sydney Bolyard; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Aloris Johnson; and a former spouse, Trudi (McKean) Bolyard.



Amel Wayne "Bud" Bolyard, 78, of Kenosha, Wis., formerly of Fayette County, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his home.Services with full military honors will held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Proko Funeral Home in Kenosha, with visitation from 4 p.m. until time of services on Tuesday. A chapel service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Southern Wisconsin Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wis. Memorials: Family memorial. Proko Funeral Home in Kenosha, Wis., was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.prokofuneralhome.com. Mr. Bolyard was born on Sept. 26, 1940, in Otego Township, Fayette County, the son of Everett and Martha (Marquis) Bolyard. He married Linda Nelson on Oct. 22, 2010.Amel proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post No. 293 in Silver Lake, Wis., and American Legion Post No. 21 in Kenosha, Wis. He served as commander of Post No. 21, as well as a county-wide commander for one term. He also opened the DMZ bar at the Kenosha Post and ran it for many years.Amel was a kind and generous man. He loved baseball, and for more than 25 years, he volunteered his time to coach little league, pony league, Bradford Baseball and the Legion team. Amel also coached his daughter's basketball team. He was a very proud grandfather and cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who ever met him.He is survived by his wife; children, Suzanne (Ryan) Gelinskey of Franksville, Wis., Todd (Jill) Bolyard of Caledonia, Wis., and Chris (Jackie) Bolyard of Kenosha, Wis.; grandchildren, Gage Gelinskey, Reed Gelinskey, Sabrina Willems, Nicolina Swanson, Taylor Bolyard and Sydney Bolyard; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Aloris Johnson; and a former spouse, Trudi (McKean) Bolyard. Published in The Leader-Union from May 24 to June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close