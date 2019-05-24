Amel Wayne "Bud" Bolyard, 78, of Kenosha, Wis., formerly of Fayette County, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his home.
Services with full military honors will held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Proko Funeral Home in Kenosha, with visitation from 4 p.m. until time of services on Tuesday. A chapel service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Southern Wisconsin Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wis. Memorials: Family memorial. Proko Funeral Home in Kenosha, Wis., was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.prokofuneralhome.com.
Mr. Bolyard was born on Sept. 26, 1940, in Otego Township, Fayette County, the son of Everett and Martha (Marquis) Bolyard. He married Linda Nelson on Oct. 22, 2010.
Amel proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post No. 293 in Silver Lake, Wis., and American Legion Post No. 21 in Kenosha, Wis. He served as commander of Post No. 21, as well as a county-wide commander for one term. He also opened the DMZ bar at the Kenosha Post and ran it for many years.
Amel was a kind and generous man. He loved baseball, and for more than 25 years, he volunteered his time to coach little league, pony league, Bradford Baseball and the Legion team. Amel also coached his daughter's basketball team. He was a very proud grandfather and cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who ever met him.
He is survived by his wife; children, Suzanne (Ryan) Gelinskey of Franksville, Wis., Todd (Jill) Bolyard of Caledonia, Wis., and Chris (Jackie) Bolyard of Kenosha, Wis.; grandchildren, Gage Gelinskey, Reed Gelinskey, Sabrina Willems, Nicolina Swanson, Taylor Bolyard and Sydney Bolyard; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Aloris Johnson; and a former spouse, Trudi (McKean) Bolyard.
Published in The Leader-Union from May 24 to June 5, 2019