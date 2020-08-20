Andrew 'Drew' Burton Crosswait was born Tuesday, May 3, 1960 in Vandalia IL and passed away in August of natural causes at his home in rural Sefton.
A memorial service for family will be at a later date. Memorials: Mount Carmel Cemetery Fund, Elizabeth Kasten, 2149 N 1450th St., Brownstown, Ill. 62418.
He was a single public school teacher in Arkansas and later in Illinois. In 1982 he received a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Ark. When moving to Illinois, he took courses at Eastern Illinois University in order to qualify for an Illinois teachers' certificate.
He was a past member of the St Elmo Masonic Lodge and was of the Christian faith.
Drew played high school basketball and loved watching the Minnesota Vikings. He and his mother were happiest when watching to-gether the St. Louis Cardinal's baseball team on TV. Drew was an avid reader and even frequented the Madisonville library for books when visiting his mother. He was often seen picking up trash along the road out in Sefton and had mentioned that he wondered if any-one would do that when he was no longer there.
Surviving to mourn his death are, his mother, Marilla Carson Crosswait of Madisonville, Ky.; sister, Susan Crosswait and husband Brad Downall of Madisonville, Ky.; nephews, Ryan Crosswait Watson of Louisville, Ky., Evan Crosswait Downall and fiancée Audrey Brown of Charlottesville, Va., and William Downall Crosswait of Augusta, Ga.
Preceding him in death were his father, A. Burton Crosswait, in 2001; and grandparents, Mila and Amos Carson, and Dagmar and Bur-ton Crosswait.