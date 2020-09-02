1/1
Anita Kaye (Hassebrock) Potter
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita Kaye Potter, 72, of Farina, passed away at 10:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at her home.
A private family funeral service will be held. Visitation will be open to the public from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood; due to Covid-19 concerns, please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorials: Donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com
Kaye was born on Sept. 3, 1947 in Salem, the daughter of Earl A. and Clara B. (Merritt) Hassebrock.
She loved gardening, reading, flowers, dancing and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her sons, Derick Potter (friend Angela Montgomery), and Terry Potter (wife Carolyn); daughter, Robin Tate (friend Rod Ort); brothers, Dennis Hassebrock (wife Pat), Duane Hassebrock (wife Evelyn), Bill Hassebrock (wife Barb), Rodney Hassebrock, Randy Hassebrock, and Bobby Hassebrock (wife Heather); sisters, Terrie Anne Butts, Clara Mae Osborne (husband Doug), Helen Eckert (husband Roger), Carol Middleton (fiancé Gary), and Michelle Stilt (husband Brian); grandchildren, Kala Chaney, Brittany Cheyenne Potter, Travis Potter (friend Reanna), Anthony Tate (fiancée Emily), and Riley Potter; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Connie Quandt and Peggy Evanoff; nephew, Gregory Hassebrock; and brother-in-law, Butch Butts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Pagel Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pagel Funeral Home
110 W. Third St.
St. Peter, IL 62880
618-349-6262
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved