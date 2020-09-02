Anita Kaye Potter, 72, of Farina, passed away at 10:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at her home.
A private family funeral service will be held. Visitation will be open to the public from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood; due to Covid-19 concerns, please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorials: Donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com
Kaye was born on Sept. 3, 1947 in Salem, the daughter of Earl A. and Clara B. (Merritt) Hassebrock.
She loved gardening, reading, flowers, dancing and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her sons, Derick Potter (friend Angela Montgomery), and Terry Potter (wife Carolyn); daughter, Robin Tate (friend Rod Ort); brothers, Dennis Hassebrock (wife Pat), Duane Hassebrock (wife Evelyn), Bill Hassebrock (wife Barb), Rodney Hassebrock, Randy Hassebrock, and Bobby Hassebrock (wife Heather); sisters, Terrie Anne Butts, Clara Mae Osborne (husband Doug), Helen Eckert (husband Roger), Carol Middleton (fiancé Gary), and Michelle Stilt (husband Brian); grandchildren, Kala Chaney, Brittany Cheyenne Potter, Travis Potter (friend Reanna), Anthony Tate (fiancée Emily), and Riley Potter; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Connie Quandt and Peggy Evanoff; nephew, Gregory Hassebrock; and brother-in-law, Butch Butts.