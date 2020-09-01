Annamarie Rose Wuehler-Fickes 42, of Kinmundy. passed away at 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at her brother's home in Iuka.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in rural Shobonier, with Brother Larry Albert officiating. Triplett & Neal Funeral Home in Kinmundy was in charge of the care and arrangements. Memorials: The family, to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences can be expressed at www.triplettandneal.com.
Annamarie was born on June 19, 1978, in Centralia, the daughter of the late Kenneth John Wuehler and Carolyn M, (Wilkins) Wuehler-Ingram.
Ann worked as a cook for Kinmundy IGA for some time and also worked for Pinnacle Foods in St. Elmo. She had a big heart, was always smiling and never met a stranger. She was always very proud of her children and their accomplishments, She liked being outside, was a huge animal lover and liked to fish. She was a huge Ricky Van Shelton fan.
She is survived by a son, David Kenneth Fickes of Kinmundy; daughter, Charlotte Mae Fickes of Kinmundy; sister, Gwendolyn Sue (Russell) Diss of Alma; brothers, Kenneth Wayne (Wanda) Wuehler of Iuka, James Robert (Lisa) Wuehler of St. Elmo, and Stacey Lee (Louise Nichols) Wuehler of Salem; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and many friends.