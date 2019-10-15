Anthony Mark "Tony" Williams, 32, of Mulberry Grove, passed away at 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at SSM Heath St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at CenterPointe Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Robert Weaver officiating. Interment will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday at the church. Memorials: Bentley Williams. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Williams was born on March 28, 1987, in Hillsboro, the son of Gregory Mark and June Ann (Rader) Williams. He married Krissy Reanna Connell on Sept. 22, 2018, and together they have a son, Bentley Mark Williams.
Tony was an ironworker for Kelly Construction in Decatur and was a member of Sons of Service in Keyesport. He had a love for his family, friends and motorcycles. Tony was a person who took risks and lived all of life's great experiences to the fullest.
He is survived by his parents, of Vandalia; wife; son, Bentley Mark Williams of Mulberry Grove; sister, Elizabeth and husband Nate Rittis of Vandalia; paternal grandmother, Shirley Williams of Vandalia; and nieces and nephews, Jordyn, Olivia, Ryker, Preston and Samantha.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Williams; and maternal grandparents, Ervin and Betty Rader.
Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23, 2019