Anthony R. "Tony" Rauch
1989 - 2020
Anthony R. "Tony" Rauch, 31, of Paris, Ill., on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Indianola.
A joint celebration of life service honoring both Tony and his grandfather, Ronald Rauch Sr., will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Vandalia Shrine Club, with the Rev. Robert Weaver officiating. Memorials: Shriners Hospitals for Children or Vandalia Shrine Club. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Tony was born on March 3, 1989, in Anniston, Ala., the son of Ronald "Ron" Rauch Jr. and Betty Ann (Trainer) Johnson.
Survivors include his father, Ron Rauch Jr. and Debbie ofVandalia; mother, Betty Johnson and Hank of Williams Port, Ind.; sons, Lane and Logan Rauch; and daughters, Lilly Warfel, Lilly Rauch and Zoey Rauch.

Published in The Leader-Union from Jul. 7 to Jul. 15, 2020.
