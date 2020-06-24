Anthony Wayne Evans, 47, of Hartford, Mich., died on May 31, 2020.

A memorial is being held June 28 at Vandalia Lake.

He was born on June 28, 1972, the son of Charles Wayne Evans and Vicky Urich, and was mothered by his stepmother, Retta Evans.

He is survived by his mother and stepmother; and children, Kassandra, Chantel, Brandon, Erica and Hailey, all of Michigan.



