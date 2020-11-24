1/1
Arthur "Arkell" Harnetiaux
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur "Arkell" Harnetiaux, 94, of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Hillsboro Rehab & Healthcare Center in Hillsboro.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Unity Baptist Church in Vandalia, with Pastor Robert Weaver officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorials: Unity Baptist Church. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Harnetiaux was born on March 2, 1926, in Wisetown, the son of Willis and Nellie (Lowe) Harnetiaux. He married Betty Mae Minor on April 15, 1950, in Greenville; she passed away on June 1, 1988.
He was laborer at Crane Packing in Vandalia, retiring in 1991; He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1944-46, and a member of Unity Baptist Church. Arkell enjoyed carpentry work, bowling, golfing, camping, boating, fishing, traveling, and playing the organ and singing in the choir at church.
He is survived by: several nephews, nieces and cousins; brother-in-law, Robert Minor, Jacksonville; and sister-in-law, Jane (Minor) Eyman, Greenville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Duane Harnetiaux; and two sisters, one in infancy and Vinita (Harnetiaux) Baker.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 24 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia
831 N. Fifth St.
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3176
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved