Arthur "Arkell" Harnetiaux, 94, of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Hillsboro Rehab & Healthcare Center in Hillsboro.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Unity Baptist Church in Vandalia, with Pastor Robert Weaver officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorials: Unity Baptist Church. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Harnetiaux was born on March 2, 1926, in Wisetown, the son of Willis and Nellie (Lowe) Harnetiaux. He married Betty Mae Minor on April 15, 1950, in Greenville; she passed away on June 1, 1988.
He was laborer at Crane Packing in Vandalia, retiring in 1991; He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1944-46, and a member of Unity Baptist Church. Arkell enjoyed carpentry work, bowling, golfing, camping, boating, fishing, traveling, and playing the organ and singing in the choir at church.
He is survived by: several nephews, nieces and cousins; brother-in-law, Robert Minor, Jacksonville; and sister-in-law, Jane (Minor) Eyman, Greenville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Duane Harnetiaux; and two sisters, one in infancy and Vinita (Harnetiaux) Baker.