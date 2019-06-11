Arthur L. "Art" Foster, 82, of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Miller Funeral home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Doug Wodtka officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials: Evans Public Library or Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 in Vandalia. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Foster was born on Aug. 28, 1936, in Rockport, the son of Walter Elea and Rebecca Pearl (Myers) Foster. He married Weong "Kay" Ye Choi on Jan. 8, 1958, in Kobi, Japan.
Art was retired from Vandalia Correctional Center. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95. He loved to hunt and fish, and gardening, but most of all his family.
He is survived by his sons, Bill Foster and Cheryl of Vandalia, and Bob Foster of Aurora, Colo.; daughter, Cynthia Wilson and Rollin of Vandalia; grandchildren, Christopher Foster, Tracee Largent and Tim, Alexander and Shelby Foster; great-grandchildren, Jase and Jenner Largent; brother, Richard Foster and Amy of Dunnellon, Fla.; sisters, Joann Walker and Junior of New Canton, and Sherry Meyers of Barry; and sister-in-law, Emma Foster of Barry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Bill, Lee and Paul Foster; and sisters, Jean and Marie.
