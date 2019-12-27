Arthur V. Goodlick Sr., 74, of Vandalia, formerly of Herrick, died on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Vandalia Rehabiliation and Healthcare Center, Vandalia.
Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. There will be no services. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolence can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Goodlick was born on Dec. 21, 1945, in Bloomington, the son of Virgil A. and Florence (Busick) Goodlick. He married Karen Hofman on June 28, 1988, in Herrick.
Survivors include his wife; son, Arthur V. Goodlick Jr. of Satellite Beach, Fla.; stepson Mike Ronzheimer and Brenda of St. Elmo; and stepdaughters, Kim Carroll and Randy of Vandalia, Melody Neeley and T.J. of St. Elmo, and Selena White and Darren of Effingham.
Published in The Leader-Union from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020