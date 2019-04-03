Arvilla A. Beccue, 93, of Altamont, died at 10:02 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Altamont, with the Rev. Dr. James F. Wright officiating. Burial will be in Immanuel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont and one hour before services on Saturday at the church. Memorials: Immanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mrs. Beccue was born on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 1925, in the Bethlehem Community, rural Altamont, the daughter of Willaim and Matilda (Zander) Trost. She married Clarence William Beccue on Feb. 14, 1953, in Mattoon; he preceded her in death in 1994.
Survivors include sons, Dale Beccue and wife Shelby of Forest, Va., Dennis Beccue of Tulsa, Okla., and Dean Beccue and wife Donna of Spring, Texas.
