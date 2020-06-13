Audrey P. Casey, 98, of Shelbyville, formerly of Vandalia, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Shelbyville Manor.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia, with the Rev. Robert Weaver officiating. Memorials: Unity Baptist Church in Vandalia. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Casey was born on Sept. 27, 1921, in Brownstown, the daughter of Bill and Lena M. (Hiatt) Parks. She married Alva T. Casey on Sept. 3, 1983, in Vandalia; he died on Dec. 31, 1985.
Survivors include her daughter, Jody Shurff and Larry of Shelbyville.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 13 to Jun. 24, 2020.