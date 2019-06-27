Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadine (Donley) Boyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernadine Boyer, age 82, of Flora, formerly of Fayette County, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019, at her home, in the loving care of her family.

A funeral ceremony for Bernadine Boyer will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, at Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Centralia. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials: Clay County Cancer Crusaders or Clay County Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Boyer was born on June 7, 1937, in Fayette County, the daughter of Ralph and Josie (Holt) Donley. She married the love of her life, Donald E. Boyer, on April 18, 1958, in Decatur, and they shared over 37 years of marriage. He passed away on Feb. 16, 1996.

Bernadine, "Mom" or "Grandma B," was devoted to sharing her time and love with her family during frequent visits, daily phone calls, iCloud, and participation in activities that she attended over the years. She will be remembered for keeping careful track of birthdays, anniversaries and other important dates. Her longstanding interest in genealogy inspired her to research and document an extensive family lineage that has emphasized the importance of family in her life. Bernadine loved cats and shared her home to several over the years, including her current housemate, "Kitty Vi." During her working years, Bernadine was employed in the office at Anaconda, at both Flora nursing homes, and served several roles at Minwax, including secretary to the plant manager prior to her retirement.

She is survived by her children: Donna Boyer of Flora, Darrell Boyer of Flora, David (Sharon) Boyer of Tulsa, Okla., and Rhonda (Jim Smith) Keck of Vienna; a son-in-law: Joe Caudle; grandchildren: Melissa (Kevin) Hall, Darren (Kim) Keck, Matt (Beth) Keck, Nathan (Cathy) Boyer, Ashley Boyer, Sarah (Josh) Davis, Erynn (B.J.) Bergner and Jenna (Nate) Smith; great-grandchildren: Maddax Keck, Gracie Keck, Wyatt Keck, Kaylee Keck, Hannah Evans, Trenton Boyer, Cameron Boyer, Emma Davis, Ben Bergner and Lane Bergner; her companion with whom she enjoyed dancing and attending events, Charles Dailey of Vandalia; as well as cousins and other extended family whose relationships she treasured.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her daughter, Theresa Ann Caudle.



