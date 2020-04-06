Bernadine Coulter, 90, of Oregon, Ill., formerly of Ramsey, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Oregon Living and Rehab Center in Oregon.
Due to COVID-19 health concerns, private graveside services and interment were held at 1 p.m. last Thursday at Liberty Cemetery in Bingham, with the Rev. Harry Kirk officiating. Memorials: Donor's choice. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Coulter was born on March 13, 1930, in Paw Paw, Ill., the daughter of John Riley and Verda Elizabeth (Enbaugh) Hicks. She married Robert Lawrence Coulter on June 8, 1946, in DeKalb.
Survivors include her sons, Robert Coulter and Mary of Oregon, Ill., and William Coulter and Sandra of Athens; and daughter, Bridgette Carraher of Belvidere.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 6 to Apr. 15, 2020