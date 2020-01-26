Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadine (Brown) Stanley. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia 831 N. Fifth St. Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3176 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernadine Stanley, 102, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorials: Evans Public Library in Vandalia. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Stanley was born on Sept. 10, 1917, in Otego Township, Fayette County, the daughter of Melvin Sr. and Nellie Rose (Groves) Brown. She married Silas Ira Stanley on March 24, 1951, in Vandalia; he passed away on Sept. 27, 1987, and they raised two children, Roger and Mary Ann.

Bernadine lived most of her life in the Vandalia area, except for a few years in Terre Haute, Ind., and Collinsville. She was employed through the years at Johnson, Stephens and Shinkle Shoe Factory, Mabry Court Motel and Crane Packing before retiring. She had a lifelong passion for reading and also traveling, sewing, watching classic movies and visiting with family and friends.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary A. Griffin and Phil of Overland Park, Kan.; granddaughters, Katie Bieker and Chris of Lawrence, Kan., Sarah Griffin and Brad of Kansas City, Mo., Margaret Spengler and Ann Mercer of San Antonio, Texas; grandson, David Johnson and Tim of Austin, Texas; nine great-grandchildren; niece, Dorothy Torbeck of Champaign; nephew, Gary Brown and Candace of Vandalia; and numerous great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Roger; brothers, Kenneth, Everett and Leo; and sister, Dorothy.



Bernadine Stanley, 102, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorials: Evans Public Library in Vandalia. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net. Mrs. Stanley was born on Sept. 10, 1917, in Otego Township, Fayette County, the daughter of Melvin Sr. and Nellie Rose (Groves) Brown. She married Silas Ira Stanley on March 24, 1951, in Vandalia; he passed away on Sept. 27, 1987, and they raised two children, Roger and Mary Ann.Bernadine lived most of her life in the Vandalia area, except for a few years in Terre Haute, Ind., and Collinsville. She was employed through the years at Johnson, Stephens and Shinkle Shoe Factory, Mabry Court Motel and Crane Packing before retiring. She had a lifelong passion for reading and also traveling, sewing, watching classic movies and visiting with family and friends.She is survived by a daughter, Mary A. Griffin and Phil of Overland Park, Kan.; granddaughters, Katie Bieker and Chris of Lawrence, Kan., Sarah Griffin and Brad of Kansas City, Mo., Margaret Spengler and Ann Mercer of San Antonio, Texas; grandson, David Johnson and Tim of Austin, Texas; nine great-grandchildren; niece, Dorothy Torbeck of Champaign; nephew, Gary Brown and Candace of Vandalia; and numerous great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Roger; brothers, Kenneth, Everett and Leo; and sister, Dorothy. Published in The Leader-Union from Jan. 26 to Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close