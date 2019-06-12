Bessie F. Jones, 86, of Vandalia, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at First Pentecostal Church in Vandalia, with the Revs. Paul Cagle and Victor Votaw officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church. Memorials: First Pentecostal Church Building Fund or Fayette County Health Department Hospice. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Jones was born on Nov. 29, 1932, in Vandalia, the daughter of George Washington and Gertie May (Lipple) Hall. She married Eddie Paul Jones on Aug. 2, 1969, in Vandalia; he passed away on Oct. 9, 2003.
She was a retired finisher from John Crane Packing in Vandalia, a former Bell Telephone operator, a member of First Pentecostal Church in Vandalia and a former member of Order of Eastern Star.
She is survived by a sister, Jane Hall, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers and three sisters.
Published in The Leader-Union from June 12 to June 19, 2019