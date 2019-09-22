Betty Bell Arnold, 87, Ramsey, passed away at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.
Services were held at 4 p.m. on Friday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Interment was in McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia. Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials: Donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Arnold was born on Nov. 21, 1931, in Vandalia, the daughter of William and Carrie (Brown) Austin. She married Lester "Buck" Arnold on Aug. 6, 1950, in Piggott, Ark.; he preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 2014.
Betty was employed by Atmos Energy, formerly United Cities Gas Co., for 44 years, she was the owner and operator of Cornerstone Ceramics, and she also sold real estate for GMAC Real Estate. She was a member of Crawford-Hale American Legion Unit 95 Auxilairy and Vandalia Woman's Club. Betty was an artist and enjoyed painting, quilting and traveling.
She is survived by her son, Toby Arnold and wife Rae of Ramsey; granddaughters, Elizabeth and husband Jasper Washburn, and Ashley and husband Devan Matthews; and great-grandsons, Jaxson Washburn and Sampson Washburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and infant brother, Billy Arnold.
Published in The Leader-Union from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2, 2019