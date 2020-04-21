Betty E. Holaday, 79, of South Dakota, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials: Sanford Fargo Hospice. Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo, N.D., was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.handsonrunsvold.com.
Mrs. Holaday was born on Dec. 4, 1940, in Vandalia, the daughter of Alvin and Ruth Niehaus. On Jan. 18, 1961, she was united in marriage to Paul H. Holaday.
She was raised in Vandalia and graduated from Vandalia High School in 1959.
The Holadays made their home in Illinois until being transferred with Paul's job, which took them to Iowa, Nebraska and, finally, to North Dakota. Betty was a full-time wife and mother, busy raising three sons.
She is survived by her husband; sons, William (Pam), David (Cindy) and Darren (Kelly); grandchildren, Stephanie, Kristopher, Jessica, P.J. (Paul Joseph), Lucie, Mikala, Kimberly and Gretchen; great-grandchildren, Avery, Alivia, Hukley and Lincoln; and a sister, Margaret (Bob) Dowell.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 21 to Apr. 29, 2020