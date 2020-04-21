Betty E. (Niehaus) Holaday (1940 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty E. (Niehaus) Holaday.
Service Information
Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home
215 7Th St S
Fargo, ND
58103
(701)-232-3222
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty E. Holaday, 79, of South Dakota, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials: Sanford Fargo Hospice. Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo, N.D., was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.handsonrunsvold.com.
Mrs. Holaday was born on Dec. 4, 1940, in Vandalia, the daughter of Alvin and Ruth Niehaus. On Jan. 18, 1961, she was united in marriage to Paul H. Holaday.
She was raised in Vandalia and graduated from Vandalia High School in 1959.
The Holadays made their home in Illinois until being transferred with Paul's job, which took them to Iowa, Nebraska and, finally, to North Dakota. Betty was a full-time wife and mother, busy raising three sons.
She is survived by her husband; sons, William (Pam), David (Cindy) and Darren (Kelly); grandchildren, Stephanie, Kristopher, Jessica, P.J. (Paul Joseph), Lucie, Mikala, Kimberly and Gretchen; great-grandchildren, Avery, Alivia, Hukley and Lincoln; and a sister, Margaret (Bob) Dowell.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 21 to Apr. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.