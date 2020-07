Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty E. Holaday, 79, of South Dakota, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D.

Services will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia, with visitation from 5-6 p.m. Burial will be on Friday, July 31.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the burial service will be private.



