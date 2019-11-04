Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty F. (Bolles) Feezel. View Sign Service Information Gieseking-Claggett Funeral Home College & North Brownstown , IL 62418 (618)-427-3344 Send Flowers Obituary



Services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at First Christian Church in Brownstown, with the Rev. Nathan Brands officiating. Burial was in Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday and one hour before services on Saturday, both at the church. Memorials: First Christian Church of Brownstown or donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Feezel was born on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 1932, in County Line, Okla., the daughter of Ira and Beulah (Dixson) Bolles. She married Billy Dean Feezel on Jan. 11, 1953; he preceded her in death on Oct. 10, 2006.

Betty was a member of First Christian Church in Brownstown. She taught in the St. Elmo School District for 31 years and substitute taught for an additional eight years.

She is survived by her son, Clinton Feezel and wife Laura of Brownstown; daughter, Cathy Schuster and husband Kurt of Brighton, Colo.; grandchildren, Alicia Schuster, Lacey (Alex) Walk, Lauren (Nathaniel) Carroll, and Tyler Feezel; and great-grandchildren, Nora and Calin Carroll.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Ortez Bolles; and sisters, Olene Broaddus and Oleta Beeson.



