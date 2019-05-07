Service Information Miller Funeral Homes - Ramsey 301 E. Main St. Ramsey , IL 62080 (618)-283-3176 Send Flowers Obituary



Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at First Baptist Church of Ramsey in Ramsey, with pastors Harry Kirk and Jeff Shouse officiating. Burial will be in Pilcher Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour before services on Friday, both at the church. Memorials: Heritage Health in Pana. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Leigh was born on Jan. 20, 1926, in Assumption, the daughter of Frank Henry and Esta Elizabeth (Frakes) Williams. She married Captain Leigh on Oct. 2, 1941, in St. Charles, Mo.; he died on Jan. 30, 2001.

Survivors include her sons, Tom Leigh of Ramsey, and Ronnie Leigh and Kay of Cowden; and daughters, Carol Dever of Fillmore, Betty Moreland, Sandra Cook, Connie Warburton and Barbara Smith, all of Ramsey, Susie Miller of Vandalia, Dana Baker of Cowden, and Diane Miller and Meredith of Blue Mound.



