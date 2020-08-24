Betty J. Miller, 75, of Vandalia, formerly of Brownstown, died at 7:41 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at SBL Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Brownstown United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Don Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services. COVID-19 protocol will be followed, including social distancing and face coverings for services and visitation. Memorials: Brownstown Fire Department and First Responders. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mrs. Miller was born on Monday, Feb. 19, 1945, in Kinmundy, the daughter of Burdette G. and Alberta Faye (McLain) Brasel. She mar-ried Jesse E. Miller on Oct. 25, 1969; he died on Sept. 13, 2000.
Survivors include her son, Ted (Sherri) Miller of Shobonier; and daughter, Julia Miller of Charleston.