Betty J. Rench, 71, of Nokomis, died at 9:07 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Rose Health Care Center in Pana.
Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with visitation from 5:30 p.m. until service time. Following the services, her remains will be cremated, with inurnment at a later date in Ohlman Cemetery in Ohlman. Memorials: Montgomery County Cancer Association, 19 Circle Drive, Litchfield, Ill. 62056. Sutton Funeral Home in Nokomis was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.suttonmemorialhome.com.
Mrs. Rench was born on Nov. 30, 1948, in Hillsboro, the daughter of Harvey John and Ruth Aleen (Engelman) Dirks. She married Carroll Dean Rench on March 9, 1968, in Ft. Worth, Texas; he died on April 14, 2018.
Survivors include sons, Larry Dean Rench (Teressa) Rench of Nokomis, and Eric Harvey Rench (Tonya) of Fillmore.
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 4 to Feb. 12, 2020