Betty J. Sessions, 94, of Shobonier, passed away at 2:25 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at Overcup Baptist Church in rural Vandalia, with the Rev. Doug Wodtka officiating. Burial will be in Farmers Cemetery in rural Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church. Memorials: Overcup Baptist Church or Farmers Cemetery. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Betty was born on July 30, 1925, in Shobonier, the daughter of Fred and Iva (Hocking) Sessions.
Betty was first employed by the Candy Factory in Centralia and later was a sales associate at G.C. Murphy Co. in Vandalia until its closure. She was a member of Overcup Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sister, Marie Payne; nephews, Troy Meador and wife Carolyn, Bob Sessions and wife Linda, and David Sessions and wife Nancy; nieces, Diana and husband Dwight Thomas, Joyce McClary, and Judy and husband Tony Kimbro; and several great- and great-great-nieces and –nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Stanly Sessions.
Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 11 to Nov. 20, 2019