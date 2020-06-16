Betty Jane Hicks, 83, of Princeton, Mo., formerly of Vandalia, died at 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Pearl II Eden for Elders in Princeton.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Crown Point Church in rural Vandalia, with Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Interment will be in Farmer's Cemetery in Shobonier. Memorials: Hohlt & File Funeral Home, to help with expenses. Hohlt & File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Mrs. Hicks was born on Dec. 24, 1936, in Liberty, Ky., the daughter of James L. Robertson and Beulah Mae (Holbrook) Cohoon. She married Floyd E. Hicks Sr. in 1954; he died on Dec. 30, 2001.
Survivors include her sons, Randy Hicks and special friend Patsy Tinker, Timothy "Timmy" Hicks, Terry Hicks and wife Sherry, Michael Hicks and wife Cyndi, Howard Hicks and wife Ashley, and Brian Robertson and wife Christy; and daughters, Cheryl and husband Edward "Brian" Tedrick, Mary McNealy, Jennifer and husband Jason Hill, and Michelle and husband Richard Temples.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 16 to Jun. 24, 2020.