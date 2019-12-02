Betty L. Burnheimer, 90, of Brownstown, died at 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at First Assembly of God in St. Elmo, with the Rev. Robert Miller officiating. Burial will be in Nichols Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Memorials: The family. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mrs. Burnheimer was born on Friday, Sept. 20, 1929, in Decatur, the daughter of P.L. and Pearl (Ellison) Guffey. She married Marion L. Burnheimer on June 10, 1959; he died on Sept. 28, 2001.
Survivors include her sons, Kenneth F. Thompson of Steger and James L. Thompson Sr. of Vandalia.
Published in The Leader-Union from Dec. 2 to Dec. 11, 2019