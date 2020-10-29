Betty Lou Berry, 77, of Vandalia, passed away at 2:55 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
A Graveside Service and Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia, with Steve Sublette officiating. Memorials: Alzheimer's Association
. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Betty Lou Tedrick was born on March 23, 1943, in Vandalia, the daughter of Burle and Thelma (Elder) Tedrick.
Betty previously worked as a waitress at both The Patio and Reaban's. Later in life, she became a school crossing guard, for which she was employed for more than 20 years.
Betty was a member of the Vandalia VFW Post #3862 Ladies Auxiliary and Crawford-Hale American Legion Auxiliary in Vandalia, where she also volunteered her time for several years. She was affiliated with Unity Baptist Church, formerly Temple Baptist Church, in Vandalia.
She is survived by her son, Carl Berry and wife Jami of Coffeen; stepson, Marc Berry of Vandalia; grandchildren, Cody Clark and wife Jennera, and Philip Goodin and wife, Brandi; and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Ady, Bella and Jaxin.
She was preceded in death by her parents.