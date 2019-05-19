Betty Lou Flemming, 84, of Vandalia, died on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at her home.
Services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Robert Weaver officiating. Burial was in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Sharpsburg. Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials: Hopewell Baptist Church in Pana or Unity Baptist Church in Vandalia. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Flemming was born on Jan. 10, 1935, in Oconee, the daughtger of Harold M. and Margaret Elizabeth (Beverage) Batton. She married Kenneth Leroy Flemming on April 29, 1952.
Survivors include her husband; sons, Michael Flemming of Springfield, and Kerry Flemming and Terri of Decatur; and daughter, Tina Frailey and Doug of Vandalia.
Published in The Leader-Union from May 19 to May 29, 2019