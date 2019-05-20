Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Louise Jones, 92, of Effingham, formerly of the Iola/Edgewood area, met her Lord and Savior early on the morning of Friday, May 17, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Iola Cemetery in Iola at a later date. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday, June 1, at the funeral home. Memorials: Silk Purse or The Cross at the Crossroads, both in Effingham.

Mrs. Jones was born on Oct. 16, 1926, in Edgewood, the daughter of Scott and Sophia (Ort) Brown. Betty married the love of her life, Robert Wayne "Bob" Jones of Iola, on March 9, 1947; he preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 2005. Born to their union were five children: Connie (James) Huddleston of Pittsburg, Kan.; James (Paula) Jones of Effingham; Carol Ann (Earl) Crothers of Brownstown; Dr. Robert Wayne Jr. (Jill) Jones of Effingham; and Julie (Kevin) Moore of Marshall.

Betty's pride and joy were her 21 grandchildren, and 51 great-grandchildren with No. 52 due in December 2019. Betty was an avid seamstress and made sure that each of her great-grandchildren received a hand-stitched quilt made with hours of love.

Betty was a longtime hairdresser in the Iola area, setting perms and rolling curls for years in her beauty shop in the basement of her home. She loved to play the piano, read her Bible, walk and bake cookies to share with her neighbors. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who spent hours playing card games and board games around her dining room table with family and friends.

Betty held a strong Christian faith, which she shared with many children in the area, picking them up to take them to church and introduce them to Jesus. She was the powerful prayer warrior for her family. Her daily prayers of protection and blessings over her family will be missed. In her later years, she enjoyed volunteering her time with her lifetime friend, Bernie Sabens, who remains behind.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor and Don Williams.

