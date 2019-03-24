Betty R. Lowe, 65, of St. Elmo, died at 7:18 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019, at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Sidener Cemetery in St. Elmo. Memorials: Donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mrs. Lowe was born on Sunday, Feb. 21, 1954, in St. Elmo, the son of Oscar and Hazel (Carroll) Schuster. She married John Lowe on Oct. 6, 1973.
Survivors include her husband; and son, Michael (Christina) of Indiana.
