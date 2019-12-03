Betty W. Snyder, 95, of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Bethel Baptist Church in rural Vandalia, with the Rev. Dr. Ben Foxworth officiating. Burial will be in Browning Cemetery in rural Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia and one hour before services on Friday at the church. Memorials: Browning Cemetery in rural Vandalia. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Snyder was born on Aug. 16, 1924, in Shafter Township, the daughter of Ernest William and Morna Evelyna (Bass) Himes. She married Ivan Maurice "Jim" Snyder on Jan. 20, 1943, in Missouri; he passed away on March 5, 1985.
Betty was a homemaker; a member of Bethel Baptist Church, and Bingham and Shafter Home Extension; and was a former 4-H leader.
She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Hall and Doris Kelly, both of Pana, Carolyn Burrus of Bingham and Shirley Ray of Vandalia; sons, Larry Snider and Leroy Snider, both of Vandalia; several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Kenneth Snyder, in 2006; brothers, Clarence Lloyd, Maurice Dean, Marsden Curtis and Raymond Lee; sisters, Verna Helen Stallings, Norma June Trexler, Esther Lucille Taylor, Evelyn Arlene Scott and Velma Bernice Roe; and a grandson, Mark.
Published in The Leader-Union on Dec. 3, 2019