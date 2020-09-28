1/
Beverly "Jean" (Hall) Chapman
1938 - 2020
Beverly "Jean" Chapman, 82, died on Sept. 17, 2020, at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo., from complications following surgery.
A private service was held last Tuesday at the Horan and McConaty family chapel in Lakewood, Co. 80227. Interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Jean was born Aug. 17, 1938, in Ramsey, the daughter of Melvin and Pauline Hall.
Survivors include her husband; and children, Joni Thea Withers, Mitchell "Mitch" Withers (Jami), David Withers (Rhonda), Steven Withers, Julie K. Vincent, and Joseph "Joe" Withers (Julie).

Published in The Leader-Union from Sep. 28 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
