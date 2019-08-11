Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Dean Brown. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Billie Dean Brown, 92, of Vandalia, passed away at 2:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Unity Baptist Church on Ill. Route 185 in Vandalia. Interment was in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with military rites accorded by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 of Vandalia and Brownstown VFW Post 9770. Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday and one hour before services on Sunday, both at the church. Memorials: Unity Baptist Church, Second Chance Animal Rescue, Vandalia Lions Club or Vandals Sports Boosters. Hohlt & File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Brown was born on Aug. 15, 1926, in Vandalia, the son of Rollie and Anna (Luster) Brown. Bill served in the U.S. Army during

After his military service, Bill worked and retired as a manager for E. Blankenship & Co.; the evening of his retirement, he began working as a funeral assistant for Hohlt & File Funeral Home, where he worked for nearly 30 years. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church, where he was a deacon; Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 and Vandalia Lions Club. Bill was a Lion for 55 years, and he served as the club treasurer for almost 25 years, was the club president from 1970-71, and served in every club office except secretary. Bill was extremely involved in the community and volunteered for Evergreen Outreach, Operation OUTING, and as a scorekeeper for VCHS basketball and football games.

We all knew how important Bill's jobs and volunteering were to him, but if you truly knew Bill, you knew what was most important. He was married to the love of his life for 71-plus year, he loved his family will all his heart, he cherished our Lord and his church, and he loved the St. Louis Cardinals.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Brown, and his three daughters, Brenda Jo

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lloyd Brown and Dennis Brown; and a sister, Edna Peterson.



